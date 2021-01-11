Colorado Springs Utilities Selects GEP SMART Procurement Software to Transform its Source-to-Order Process to Deliver Cost Savings

CLARK, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Colorado Springs Utilities - a community-owned electricity, natural gas, water and wastewater services utility for the Pikes Peak region, Colorado - selected GEP SMARTTM, the industry's leading procurement software platform, following a competitive review.

Colorado Springs Utilities chose GEP SMART to manage its complex source-to-order process, including contracting, savings tracking, sourcing, catalog management, contract and supplier management, as well as GEP's "should-cost" solution and market intelligence service for insights about the costs across both direct and indirect spend categories.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs, to achieve maximum ROI.

ABOUT GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARETM provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP - the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com

