Stripe Theory: Entrepreneur, Founder, and CEO Craig Kronenberger Drives Continuous Innovation in the Digital Startup Space

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / With over twenty years of experience in creating and nurturing startups, bringing companies to acquisition, and leading strategy to scale businesses, Craig Kronenberger, currently the CEO and founder of Stripe Theory, has developed a notable career in the entrepreneurial and startup space.

As a serial entrepreneur, Craig has founded and developed five companies from ideation to operation in various industries, including marketing and public relations, digital entertainment, consumer product goods, AdTech, and big data. Three of these ventures were successfully acquired with his most recent acquisition in 2020. His aptitude for identifying opportunities to improve and expand upon existing processes has guided him to success in establishing scalable companies that address problems and attract acquisition.

"I have always recognized the opportunity for digital to connect people," says Craig Kronenberger. "As such, I have placed the potential of digital communications at the core of all of my business endeavors." His passion for connecting people has fueled the effort and innovation he has contributed to each of his companies over the course of his dynamic career.

In addition to leading his own companies, Craig Kronenberger is also a recognized leader in building and implementing global digital strategies for major corporations like Coca-Cola, HP, and Disney, as well as for digital marketing agencies. As a self-proclaimed "intrapreneur," Craig has always been driven to innovate from within organizations by establishing new service and product offerings to expand business partnership opportunities. For example, while serving as Vice President, Craig built the global search marketing practices for Modem Media/Digitas. Craig also developed a Center of Excellence model while working at Edelman that focused on analytics, paid media, and search marketing -- unlocking new capabilities for the firm. His diverse background in the digital space speaks to the boundless potential for digital technology to disrupt and improve processes across all industries.

His latest venture, Stripe Theory, a data-fueled digital agency established in 2015, recently announced its acquisition by Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC). This partnership was secured with the goal of continuing its ever-growing success in implementing strategy driven by data analytics and expertise to deliver relevant, cost-effective, and impactful marketing results for clients. With offices based in both Atlanta and the Philippines, Stripe Theory boasts more than 30 employees worldwide and leverages proprietary technology, tools, and processes to deliver strategic solutions and proven results for clients including Amazon, Nissan, and Canopy Growth, among many others.

A champion of entrepreneurship, Craig is also a student of the space, committed to learning about the most innovative and effective approaches to business development and growth. As such, Craig's passion for the startup space has led him to launch Startup Studio Insider, a Medium publication designed to guide readers through the detailed workings and proven successes of the startup studio model. This unique approach to entrepreneurship has intrigued Craig as it provides entrepreneurs with resources and expertise rarely available in the early stages of development. With collaboration and contributions from a network of top industry leaders in the startup space, Startup Studio Insider aims to demystify how studios work, share best practices for launching a startup with the help of a studio, and explaining what you can expect long-term from a startup studio relationship.

"We see great opportunity and promise with the startup studio model," notes Craig. "As someone who has worked both independently and in partnerships throughout my entrepreneurial career, I see so many benefits with their approach to building and launching scalable businesses. The innovation is exciting, and I think it's important to share the potential of the startup studio relationship with other entrepreneurial enthusiasts."

