Bohemia, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2021) - AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCQB: AMPG) announced today that it is in the process of appointing 3 new members to its Board of Directors. Each of the three members are expected to act as an Independent Chairman of one of the Audit, Governance, and Nominating Committees to ensure that the Company has oversight and depth of experience in various areas of corporate governance necessary to guide the Company. CEO Fawad Maqbool stated, "We are excited to select a robust board that brings expertise and guidance to achieve our strategic goals of deploying our existing products, and development of new products for the rapidly growing 5G/6G, Quantum Computing, SATCOM, Space and Wireless Communications industries. The potential new members of the BOD should help the Company "hit the ground running" and continue its momentum in the development of new products to support the wireless and satellite high-speed communications infrastructure, among others."





AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

