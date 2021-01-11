DJ Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTA): Volta's seven yield uplifts

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Volta Finance Limited (VTA): Volta's seven yield uplifts 11-Jan-2021 / 16:05 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Volta's seven yield uplifts In this note, we explore the dividend yield uplift that Volta offers investors. It is generated from six asset yield uplifts inherent to its model, including: i) structured debt yields above mainstream debt; ii) CLOs' yield above structured debt; iii) Volta's flexible mandate generating yields above the CLO market as whole; iv) current reinvestments at an above-average yield over the market; v) reinvestment yields offering a material pick-up against maturing business; and vi) expectation of a pick-up in Volta's dividend with retentions, and as asset valuations approach forecast cashflows and sentiment-driven discounts reduce. Please click on the link below for the full report https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/voltas-seven-yield-up lifts/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Mark Thomas mt@hardmanandco.com 1 Frederick's Place London +44 (0) 20 3692 7075 EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1159821 11-Jan-2021 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bbeeb816f5785242bfe05506ed15932d&application_id=1159821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=1159821&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2021 11:05 ET (16:05 GMT)