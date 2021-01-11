Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) invests in a diversified portfolio of listed Japanese equities, with the aim of realising long-term capital growth. It has a bias towards growth stocks. Lead adviser Taeko Setaishi believes several trends accelerated by the coronavirus crisis and new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's structural reform agenda have the potential to generate new investment opportunities and productivity gains, which will benefit companies in many sectors. AJG's performance has been positive in absolute terms and it has outperformed its benchmark over one, three, five and 10 years. The fund has also outperformed the UK market over all these periods. AJG pays a quarterly dividend of 1% of NAV.

