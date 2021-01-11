KALRAY: KALRAY AT THE HEART OF THE AUTOMOTIVE LEADER NXP's "BLUEBOX 3.0"

NXP Semiconductors, the World Leader in Semiconductors for the Automotive Market,

Launched its Platform for the Next Generations of Cars.

Grenoble - France, January 11, 2021 - After 2 years of successful cooperation and a strategic investment by NXP Semiconductors, Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a pioneer in intelligent processors, is pleased to announce the availability of its MPPA® Coolidge processor at the heart of NXP's BlueBox 3.0 platform Semiconductors, which was just officially launched by NXP today at CES 2021.

For more information (in English): https://media.nxp.com/news-releases/news-release-details/nxp-announces-bluebox-30-development-platform-safe-automotive

For more information (in French): https://www.kalrayinc.com/download/kalray-au-coeur-de-la-bluebox-3-0-du-leader-automobile-nxp/

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a fabless semiconductor company, leading provider in a new generation of processors specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge. Kalray MPPA® Intelligent Processors are able to capture and analyze on the fly massive data flows, and interact in real time with the outside world. These processors are capable of running demanding AI algorithms and simultaneously a wide set of different processing and control tasks such as intensive mathematical algorithms, signal processing, network or storage software stacks. Kalray's Intelligent Processors can be deployed in fast-growing sectors from Cloud to Edge: modern data centers, 5G telecom networks, autonomous vehicles, healthcare equipment, industry 4.0, drones and robots… Kalray's offering includes processors, acceleration cards and a software suite, for a broad spectrum of customers such as next generation data center equipment manufacturers and service providers, system integrators and consumer product manufacturers such as car makers. Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA French lab, Kalray counts among its investors: Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), Safran, NXP Semiconductors, CEA and Bpifrance. Read more at: www.kalrayinc.com

