Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 11-Jan-2021 / 17:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Share Scheme Awards The Company announces that on 7 January 2021, Dawn Browne a person discharging managerial responsibilities was granted an option over 722 A ordinary shares of 40p under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme 2018. The option will vest on its third anniversary of grant, subject to the achievement of certain performance criteria, and be exercisable until its tenth anniversary. The notification below, made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status People & Talent Director b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Amend ment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the A ordinary Shares of 40p each financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code GB00B1YPC344 b) Nature of the Grant of options made under the Fuller, transaction Smith & Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option Scheme 2018 c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) GBP6.92 722 d) Aggregated As Above information Aggregated volume As above Price As Above e) Date of the 07/01/2021 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary Tel: 0208 996 2073 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 91237 EQS News ID: 1159862 End of Announcement EQS News Service

