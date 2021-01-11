Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.01.2021 | 18:46
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Global Limited - Annual Capital Return

BH Global Limited - Annual Capital Return

PR Newswire

London, January 11

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Annual Capital Return

11 January 2021

BH Global Limited (the "Company") has a provision whereby, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, a proportion of the positive annual investment return can be returned to shareholders through the redemption of shares at net asset value. The Board has determined, in view that the shares are trading at a premium to NAV, that no such capital return will be made with respect to the investment returns achieved in 2020.


Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

BH GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.