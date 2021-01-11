Fortitude Gold Corporation: Fortitude Gold Closes Private Placement

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corporation (the "Company") announces closing a private placement selling 500,000 shares of its common stock at $1.00 per share for gross proceeds $500,000. No commission or finder's fee was paid in connection with the private placement.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used to increase the Company's 2021 exploration budget for its Nevada Mining Unit. The Company is moving forward to obtain regulatory approval to publicly trade on the OTC Markets QB market.

For more information, please visit the Fortitude Gold website located at www.fortitudegold.com, which is scheduled to go live later this week.

About Fortitude Gold Corporation:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, strong returns on capital and high margins. The Company strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial future dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with the Isabella Pearl gold mine in current production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Fortitude Gold Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate.

CONTACT:

719-717-9825

info@fortitudegold.com

www.Fortitudegold.com (website to go live shortly)



SOURCE: Fortitude Gold Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623664/Fortitude-Gold-Closes-Private-Placement