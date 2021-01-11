DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 6 to 8, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 6 to 8, 2021 11-Jan-2021 / 18:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, January 11, 2021, 6:45 pm Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From January 6, 2021 to January 8, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between January 6, 2021 and January 8, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Issuer Identification code Transaction Identification Daily Daily Market Number name of issuer (LEI) date code of total weigh (MIC of financial volum ted Code) transa instrument e (in avera ctions (ISIN) numbe ge r of price share of s) share s acqui red* RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.01.06 FR0013269123 31,88 40.58 XPAR 243 8 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.01.07 FR0013269123 35,50 40.82 XPAR 451 3 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.01.08 FR0013269123 32,59 40.62 XPAR 326 5 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 99,98 40.68 decimal 6 Detailed presentation per transaction: Detailed information on the transactions carried out from January 6, 2021 to January 8, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr) [1]. Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement)- January 6 to 8, 2021 [2] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1159861 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1159861 11-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8b28ea4923b92999b2634b0b81ffbb3e&application_id=1159861&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a0efd543f8eb2290bda294388a65a783&application_id=1159861&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

