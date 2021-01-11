Anzeige
Montag, 11.01.2021
PR Newswire
11.01.2021 | 20:10
Oasis Achieves ISO/IEC 27018:2019 Certification for Cloud Security

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis announces that it is now ISO/IEC 27018 certified, an international standard that aligns with and complements its other accredited security certifications.

This certification adds to Oasis' list of nationally and internationally recognized achievements, such as SOC1 and SOC2, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, Cyber Essentials Plus, and its compliance with HIPAA and PCI standards. Oasis is widely known for offering custom infrastructure for the highly confidential and security-focused legal industry, offering applications for evidence review, data analytics/AI, along with a whole suite of technology. Oasis is now the only Relativity partner publicly recognized as having ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018, continuing to lead the way on security standards and protocols across the industry.

The newly attained ISO/IEC 27018 certification establishes specific objectives, controls, and guidelines to ensure the adequate protection of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) when processed by a cloud service provider. It complements ISO 27001, one of the most rigorous global security standards for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), by providing an additional 24 controls detailing procedures for data encryption, access, restoration, destruction, and more, specific to PII in cloud environments.

"We help clients and partners meet their compliance requirements across a broad range of regulated industries and markets. This certification is just one more milestone proving our commitment to our client's security," said Matt Kingdon, Oasis Information Security Director.

About Oasis
Oasis is built to simplify infrastructure and eDiscovery by providing secure, private cloud solutions and an enterprise eDiscovery software suite. Their fully integrated solution includes data centers, server infrastructure, software licensing, maintenance, administration, and all the service layers in between. In addition to providing private cloud services to some of the largest agencies, organizations, and firms in the world, Oasis has earned a reputation as the "vendor to the vendors" by supporting over 150 service providers with infrastructure and software solutions from behind the scenes. The fully distributed company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at oasisdiscovery.com or contact info@oasisdiscovery.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177392/Oasis_Discovery_Logo.jpg

