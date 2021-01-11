ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.: ZIVO Bioscience Successfully Confirms Poultry Growth Promotion and Feed Conversion Ratio Improvements in Typical Production Environments

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic/additive product candidates originally derived from proprietary algal cultures, announces today that in its recent analysis of two poultry studies performed at separate research facilities, ZIVO product candidates provided statistically significant feed conversion benefits in healthy broiler flocks exposed to pathogens present in litter from previous flocks, emulating exposure that may occur in a typical broiler production environment.

ZIVO has been developing a product candidate designed to boost immune response and combatting a broad range of infective pathogens, with the goal of improving feed conversion and productivity to provide cost-savings for poultry producers. In the first of the studies, the ZIVO product candidate mixed with corn/soy rations improved growth performance compared to the control group, as shown by a greater than .05-point decrease in Feed Conversion Ratio (FCR) over the 42-day grow-out period - an improvement in growth efficiency of more than 3%. A similar improvement of .04 points was observed in the second study.

In earlier studies involving direct inoculation of birds with coccidiosis pathogens, the consistent improvement in FCR offered by ZIVO actives was accompanied by a statistically significant reduction in the damage to intestinal tissues caused by coccidiosis. In the two studies reported today, the birds were not directly inoculated with coccidiosis pathogens, and yet the ZIVO product candidate still provided improvements in growth performance. We believe these findings suggest the Company's product candidate may be a viable alternative growth promoter in healthy birds. Moreover, these findings are consistent with results of previous immune and metabolic pathway profiling work conducted by the Company in which the ZIVO product candidate appears to alter growth-related metabolic pathways while accelerating the maturation of innate and acquired immune pathways in broilers.

Coccidiosis remains one of the largest health concerns within the poultry industry. ZIVO has previously announced the results from more than a dozen poultry studies which demonstrate the benefits of the Company's product candidate in minimizing or eliminating the negative effects of coccidiosis on growth performance, intestinal morphology, and other measures of digestive health in broilers. Final validation of new product candidates, however, requires testing that replicates the conditions experienced in commercial broiler production, including environmental exposure to pathogens and parasites naturally present in broiler housing.

In addition to the positive effects on growth performance in naturally challenged flocks described herein, additional recently analyzed studies show that ZIVO's product candidate reduced the incidence of Campylobacter in the digestive tract of broilers, in the absence of antibiotics or other antimicrobial compounds. This reduction of Campylobacter in the gut complements previously reported findings that the presence of the Company's product candidate in broiler feed rations reduces the incidence of other pathogens in the broiler gut, including Salmonella, E. coli, and Clostridium perfringens. Beyond the obvious health benefits for the birds themselves, we believe the reduction of pathogen loads in the broiler gut may also provide benefits to processing operations by reducing the potential for pathogenic contamination of poultry products entering the human food supply.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech/agtech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the timing and extent of product launch and commercialization of our products, business strategy, market size, potential growth opportunities, plans for product applications and product development, including the potential for ZIVO's product candidate to be a viable alternative growth promoter in healthy birds and the potential for reduction of pathogenic contamination of poultry products entering the human food supply, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although ZIVO believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our strategic partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our products; risks that our products may not be ready for commercialization in a timely manner or at all; risks that our products will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; our ability to raise additional funds; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our products; changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; the size and growth potential of the markets for our products; the results of clinical trials, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and ZIVO undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

