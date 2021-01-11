SPAN Enterprises: E-file 940 and 941 Forms With ExpressEfile before February 1, 2021

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / As the 2020 tax year comes to a close, employers are required to report to the IRS by filing Form 940 and Form 941 by February 1, 2021.

IRS Form 940 is used to compute and report unemployment taxes each year. The Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return, Form 941, allows employers to report withholdings from employee paychecks for income taxes, Social Security, and Medicare.

Form 941 has undergone a series of revisions to reflect COVID-19 tax relief, with sections for reporting related to the CARES Act, the FFCRA, and deferment decisions for the employee portion of Social Security taxes.

ExpressEfile, a SPAN Enterprises product, is supporting Form 940 and Form 941 for the 2020 tax year. This e-filing solution promises an easy, hands-on filing experience for the lowest price in the industry. Users simply enter their information and let ExpressEfile's software check for mistakes and transmit their returns directly to the IRS.

"Employers have to file Form 940 annually and Form 941 four times a year, so we've perfected an e-filing solution that makes it an easy and affordable part of running a business," said Agie Sundaram, founder, and CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "We offer a safe and simple way to meet IRS deadlines with confidence."

E-filing is the IRS recommendation for Form 940 and Form 941. Employers can visit www.expressefile.com to E-File Form 941 for their 4th quarter. Businesses can also meet their filing requirements for W-2 and 1099 forms with ExpressEfile.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Since 2009, SPAN Enterprises has served trucking industry professionals with innovative cloud-based software solutions, including ExpressTruckTax, TruckLogics, and ExpressIFTA. Hundreds of thousands of truckers look to SPAN Enterprises for affordable prices and excellent customer support. Additional SPAN Enterprises products include TaxBandits, PayWow, ACAWise, 123PayStubs, ExpressExtension, ExpressEFile, and ExpressTaxExempt. These simplified tax and payroll products have revitalized the process of paying contractors and employees, staying ACA compliant, and e-filing business-related taxes. From their Rock Hill, SC office, SPAN Enterprises works every day toward a better future full of possibilities for every one of their clients. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit http://www.spanenterprises.com/.

