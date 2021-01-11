D-Link Expands 5G Portfolio with New CPE and Mobile Hotspot

D-Link's DWR-2000 CPE and DWR-2101 Hotspot enable users to experience 5G speeds and the power of Wi-Fi 6 technology anywhere

TAIPEI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2021, D-Link Corporation announced their new DWR-2000 5GNR Wi-Fi 6 CPE, in addition to the availability of their DWR-2101 5G Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot. As the demand for data surges, users require exceptional products enhanced by breakthrough technologies to power their most data-intensive online tasks. Equipped with world-changing 5G connectivity and the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology, these new solutions allow all connected devices to simultaneously experience excellent download speeds, drastically low latency, and massively reduced congestion. DWR-2000 and DWR-2101 mark the beginning of many more D-Link 5G devices in the future, demonstrating their commitment to bringing the future of connectivity to everyone.

Designed for triple-play applications, D-Link's DWR-2000 is the center of the home or office network. The DWR-2000 integrates LTE Advanced with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technology and also includes one Gb WAN and two GB LANs to provide users with a high-flexibility solution to meet all of their network needs. 5G drastically elevates connectivity speed, while Wi-Fi 6 provides users with the capability to simultaneously connect to voice, data, and video. Additional features include an optional RJ-11 port for VoLTE functionality and D-Link Intelligent QoS technology for prioritizing important network traffic. User management and configuration are easy via the Web UI.

The portable, compact DWR-2101 was designed to provide users with seamless connectivity at all times, whether they are at home, at the office, or on-the-go. As a powerful smart home entertainment hub, the DWR-2101 can replace existing home routers and support smooth 4K video streaming, VR gaming, cloud storage, etc. With support for up to 32 devices simultaneously, a built-in Gigabit Ethernet port, and WPA3 security protection, the office network is more secure and easily scalable. Setup for the DWR-2101 is quick and easy, with convenient plug-and-play and no complicated software to install. The stylish, intuitive LCD touchscreen allows for easy monitoring and use, and the removable all-day battery provides constant connectivity.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.