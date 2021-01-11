USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on February 4, 2021

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, AR, today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021, and will hold a conference call to discuss those results the following day, Friday, February 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial:

1-877-407-9205 (U.S./Canada)

1-201-689-8054 (International)

A live webcast of the conference call will be broadcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.usa-truck.com, under the "Events & Presentations" tab of the "Investor Relations" menu, or may be accessed using the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2611/39603. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the call will be available at our Investor Relations website for one year following the date of the call.

