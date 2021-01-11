Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.: Pond Technologies Announces Grant of Stock Options

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSXV:POND)(OTCQB:PNDHF)(FSE:400), announces that it granted 450,000 stock options to Anthony Giovinazzo, a newly elected director of Pond, pursuant to Pond's existing stock option plan that was approved by its shareholders at the annual general and special meeting of Pond held on December 9, 2020 and subsequently approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The options have an exercise price of $0.26 per share, vest as to 225,000 options on the date of grant and then as to 75,000 options on each of December 9, 2021, 2022 and 2023, and expire on December 9, 2025.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of micro-algae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of micro-algae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2. Pond is currently selling micro-algae derived antioxidant Astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As micro-algae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of micro-algae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

