Dimension Five Technologies Inc.: Dimension Five Announces Departure of Officer and Appointment of Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2021 / Dimension Five Technologies Inc. (CSE:DFT) (the "Company") announces departure of interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and interim Corporate Secretary, Daniel Hejcman, effective January 11, 2021. The Company is grateful to Mr. Hejcman for his leadership and services during our CFO transition and wishes him all the best.

The Company is pleased to appoint Donnacha Rahill as the Companies new CFO and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Rahill recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Flow Capital Corp. (FW) and during this time he took a leadership role in two business combination transactions. Mr. Rahill has over 20 years of experience in various CFO and senior finance roles in Ireland, Canada and Singapore and these roles were primarily in startup businesses. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and was admitted to membership in November 1987.

ABOUT Dimension Five Technologies Inc.

Dimension Five Technologies Inc., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, had been developing a new investing platform that helps connect early stage companies with investors. The Company is seeking to change its main business activities as set out in a press release dated July 14, 2020. Additional information on Dimension Five is available on the company's website at http://www.dimensionfive.ca.

