California Proposition 65 (Prop 65) is the 'Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986', a ballot initiative passed overwhelmingly by Californian residents in November 1986. It requires the state to publish a list of chemicals that are known to cause cancer, birth defects and/or reproductive harm. First published in 1987, the list has evolved to approximately 900 chemicals.

Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) has been listed as a chemical known to cause cancer since January 1988, and developmental and male reproductive toxicities since October 2003. Sources of DEHP include products containing plastic or polymeric materials such as clothing, electrical and electronic equipment/devices, food contact materials and articles, footwear, furniture, tools as well as sport and leisure goods. Unless specifically exempt, companies doing business in California have been required to provide 'a clear and reasonable warning' before knowingly and intentionally exposing anyone to DEHP since January 1989.

Since the publication of SafeGuard 69/19, several Prop 65 settlements for DEHP-containing consumer goods have been reached and summarized in Table 1.The reformulation for many of these products is up to 0.1% (1,000 ppm) DEHP, with a warning as an alternative. It is interesting to note that some of these settlements involve pet products (entries 10 and 16).

Entry Scope Reformulation/Warning for lead 1 Blade bags (for fishing) = 0.1% otherwise warning 2 Blenders = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 3 Car dash cams with polymer components = 0.1% otherwise warning 4 Cleaning cloths < 0.1% otherwise warning 5 Life vests = 0.1% otherwise warning 6 Fishing line leaders and pouches < 0.1% otherwise warning 7 Hand-held cooler bags = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 8 Nail care kits/cosmetic color kits < 0.1% otherwise warning 9 Paddle floats < 0.1% otherwise warning 10 Pet raincoats < 0.1% otherwise warning 12 Plastic cases/packaging for cleaning products = 0.1% otherwise warning 13 Plastic tennis racket cover products = 0.1% otherwise warning 14 Plastic visor products = 1000 ppm otherwise warning 15 PVC luggage covers = 0.1% otherwise warning 16 Rain boots for dogs = 0.1% otherwise warning 17 Wheelchairs and wheelchair components < 0.1% otherwise warning

Table 1

A Prop 65 settlement is a consent agreement between the parties named in the settlement and a party not named in a settlement is not bound by that settlement.

