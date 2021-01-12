Press Release

Zurich, 12 January 2021

CREALOGIX hives off service business in Coburg

As part of its focus strategy, CREALOGIX has decided to hive off the product implementation of CREALOGIX BaaS GmbH & Co. KG from January 2021. For this purpose, the company Coperitus GmbH was founded in the course of a management buyout. As a result, around 50 employees will transfer to Coperitus from January 2021, which will continue the service business as CREALOGIX's implementation partner.

With around 70 employees, CREALOGIX BaaS GmbH & Co. KG will remain an important CREALOGIX location and will continue to develop the business with the data centre in its current form with a focus as a SaaS provider (Software as a Service). In future, the service business will be taken over by the newly founded implementation partner, Coperitus GmbH. The main owners will be Markus Schäferhoff and Klaus Paul, who previously held management positions at the Coburg location. Both have been with the company for around 25 years. Coperitus will continue the existing service business in 2021 as a subcontractor of CREALOGIX and from 2022 with direct customer support. At the same time, a long-term cooperation was agreed between CREALOGIX and Coperitus in the German-speaking region.

Oliver Weber, CEO of the CREALOGIX Group, is convinced: "This hiving off will guarantee a complete transfer of knowledge in terms of our customer orientation. We wish our colleagues at Coperitus GmbH a good start under their own name and look forward to continuing the cooperation in its new form."

Markus Schäferhoff, Managing Director of Coperitus GmbH, says: "We are looking forward to the new start and are confident that we will be able to continue to serve existing customers optimally with our high service quality. We also see potential for growth beyond CREALOGIX's current client base as a focused service provider."

