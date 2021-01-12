Noram Ventures Inc.: NORAM RESUMES DRILL PROGRAM: Positive Outlook With Neighbouring Albemarle Expansion and Focus on Clays

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that the Company has resumed drilling in Clayton Valley. The expanded permitting was accepted by the Bureau of Land Management at the end of 2020. Phase V will include 12 holes drilled to a maximum depth of 500ft. This is the deepest drilling by the Company to date and the 3 completed holes have all shown favourable clays at depths below 400ft.

On January 7, 2021, Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak operations, with lithium brine evaporation ponds 0.75 miles (1.2 km) from Noram's the Zeus Property, announced the expansion of their operations (https://www.albemarle.com/news/albemarle-announces-expansion-of-nevada-site-to-increase-domestic-production-of-lithium). In addition, Albemarle intends to initiate a program that "commences exploration of clays for the commercial production of lithium as well as evaluate technology that could accelerate the viability of lithium production from clay resources in the region". As the only producer of lithium in North America, this has a profoundly favourable impact on Noram.







"The recent announcements by Tesla, Albemarle and Cypress have been well received by investors. The lithium industry continues to make headlines in spite of the uncertainly brought about by the pandemic. Analysts predict a better price environment ahead for lithium; indeed we are seeing the price for lithium carbonate (99.5% pure) rising in China over the past month. And the impending change in administration in the United States bodes well for the future of green energy in the USA and for Noram," commented Anita Algie, CFO and Director.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

