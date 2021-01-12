Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - London Stock Exchange Green Economy Mark

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc qualifies for London Stock Exchange Green Economy Mark

The board of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust ("PMGR") is pleased to announce that it has received London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark. This follows the decision to move to a more targeted investment proposition that is dedicated to renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure investments, a move which was approved by shareholders in November 2020.

This classification, first introduced in 2019, was created to highlight companies and investment funds listed on all segments of London Stock Exchange's Main Market and AIM that are driving the global green economy. To qualify for the Green Economy Mark, companies and funds must generate 50% or more of their total annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the global green economy.

Denzil Jenkins, Interim CEO, London Stock Exchange plc said:

"Congratulations to Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust on receiving the Green Economy Mark. There is growing investor demand for actionable climate and environment-related financial information, with global asset allocations to green and sustainable finance increasing each year. The Green Economy Mark underlines London Stock Exchange's commitment to supporting issuers and investors in the transition to a greener economy."

Further details of the mark may be found on the Green Economy Mark Factsheet (https://docs.londonstockexchange.com/sites/default/files/documents/lseg_green_economy_mark_factsheet.pdf).

Gillian Nott OBE, PMGR Chairman commented:

"We are pleased to have qualified for London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark, which reflects the Trust's diverse range of renewable energy and other sustainable companies operating across the world, providing shareholders with an attractive exposure to this dynamic and fast growing sector. Recent performance has been strong, and we believe the ongoing transition away from fossil fuels towards renewables will continue to provide investment opportunities for many years."

