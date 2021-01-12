Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.01.2021 | 08:03
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Compliance with US Executive Order 13959

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Compliance with US Executive Order 13959

PR Newswire

London, January 11

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE:Compliance with US Executive Order 13959

The Board is aware of US Executive Order 13959 ("EO 13959") relating to Communist Chinese Military Companies ("CCMCs") and associated guidance issued by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"), in particular relating to restrictions on trading in securities prohibited by the Executive Order, effective January 11, 2021 and the associated divestment period.

The Company's current exposure to securities of entities sanctioned by EO13959 is approximately 2% of net asset value. The Board is monitoring the situation closely with the Manager and will ensure that it complies with EO13959.

Nira Mistry

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

11 January 2021

Ordinary Shares - Listing Category: Premium - Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.