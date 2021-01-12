Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Compliance with US Executive Order 13959

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE:Compliance with US Executive Order 13959

The Board is aware of US Executive Order 13959 ("EO 13959") relating to Communist Chinese Military Companies ("CCMCs") and associated guidance issued by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"), in particular relating to restrictions on trading in securities prohibited by the Executive Order, effective January 11, 2021 and the associated divestment period.

The Company's current exposure to securities of entities sanctioned by EO13959 is approximately 2% of net asset value. The Board is monitoring the situation closely with the Manager and will ensure that it complies with EO13959.

Nira Mistry

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

11 January 2021

Ordinary Shares - Listing Category: Premium - Equity Closed-ended Investment Funds