Despite a slow start and a downturn in venture capital and private equity funding, total funding saw a significant rise, including the largest amount of projects acquired in a single year to date and the largest amount of securitization financing ever in a year.From pv magazine USA Global corporate investment in the solar sector came to $14.5 billion in 2020, representing 24% growth over the $11.7 billion raised in 2019, according to a new report by Mercom Capital Group. The growth comes in spite of an especially bad first half of the year, with the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...