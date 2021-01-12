TOKYO & TASHKENT, Jan 12, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and JSCB "Uzbek Industrial and Construction bank" are pleased to announce the start of JCB merchant acquiring operations across the Republic of Uzbekistan.The introduction of a visa-free regime in 2018 with Japan, as well as the cooperation of Uzpromstroybank with JCB International Co., Ltd. (Japan) will expand the tourism potential of Uzbekistan, increase cashless money circulation and improve the quality of customer service.In 2019, JSCB "Uzpromstroybank" launched a project to modernize card processing, the goals of which were the issuance of international cards with an electronic PIN code, multicurrency accounts and a credit limit on the card, and provision of service using international contactless card systems including JCB and the expansion of the acquiring network. As for today, the project has been implemented and testing and customization of new card products are underway.In January 2021, a new processing "WAY4" has been launched in a productive environment, where all JCB cardholders will be able to withdraw cash from ATMs of Uzpromstroybank and pay for purchases in the network of the Bank's partners.Takashi Suetsugu, the General Director of JCB International (Eurasia) LLC commented: "We are pleased to announce that JSCB "Uzpromstroybank", one of the largest and most reliable banks in the region with a high business reputation, has started to accept JCB Cards across the Republic of Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan is a popular tourist destination with an ancient history, rich cuisine, hospitable people. Uzbekistan attracts not only Russian tourists, but also tourists from Japan and other Asian countries and regions, where there are traditionally many JCB cardholders. The introduction of a visa-free regime in 2018, as well as our cooperation with JSCB "Uzpromstroybank" will definitely contribute to an increase in the flow of tourists, as well as creation of even more comfortable conditions for paying for purchases and withdrawing cash for JCB cardholders when traveling to the Republic."Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSCB Uzpromstroybank Tavakkalov Ulugbek commented that the bank's ATM and terminal network serving Humo will simultaneously serve the cards of JCB international payment system. Now there are 150 of such ATMs and 16,000 of such terminals.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 35 million merchants in the world. JCB Cards are now issued in over 20 countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/About JSCB "Uzpromstroybank"JSCB "Uzpromstroybank" is the largest bank in the Republic of Uzbekistan, whose history is inextricably linked with the development of the economy, actively contributes to the implementation of structural reforms and liberalization of the economy, consistently implements a set of programs for the development of basic industries and modern infrastructure. Adhering to the strategy of intensive growth, Uzpromstroybank is implementing a set of measures aimed at increasing its authorized capital, issuing shares and actively placing them on the stock market to attract free funds from the population, business entities and potential investors. More information is available at https://sqb.uz/ContactsJCBKumiko Kida, Ayaka NakajimaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jpJSCB "Uzbek Industrial and Construction bank"Bekhzod BozorovInformation serviceTel: +998 78 1204500 (1311)Email: press_service@uzpsb.uzSource: JCBCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.