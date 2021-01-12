Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake Cannabis - Cannabis Highflyer und Übernahmeziel 2021!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5NT ISIN: SE0008321202 Ticker-Symbol: 4Z7 
Frankfurt
11.01.21
09:16 Uhr
0,777 Euro
+0,001
+0,13 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRRAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRRAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.01.2021 | 08:15
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRRAS Announces Collaboration with Karolinska University Hospital

- Collaboration agreement with Neurosurgery Department of Karolinska University Hospital will further enhance the usage of the company's transformative IRRAflow system to benefit neurocritical care patients in Sweden

- Karolinska University Hospital is one of Scandinavia's premier health facilities and one of Europe's largest teaching hospitals

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced a collaboration agreement with Karolinska University Hospital, a world-class clinical facility, that includes the initiation of an evaluation of IRRAflow, the company's lead commercial product.

Peter Alpkvist, Neurosurgeon and head of Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Karolinska University Hospital, comments, "We are excited to bring an innovative, next-generation solution for the treatment of intracranial bleeding to our neurocritical care patients."

"We are pleased and excited to have this collaboration agreement executed and look forward to having the world's first irrigating ventricular drainage system available to the clinical team at the neurosurgery department of Karolinska University Hospital," said Coenraad Tamse, Vice President of International Sales at IRRAS.

"This partnership allows us to accelerate commercial launches in the Nordic region while working closely with a leading facility and clinical experts," added Edmond Malek, IRRAS' Nordic Country Sales Head.

About Karolinska University Hospital

Karolinska University Hospital is one of Scandinavia's premier health facilities and one of Europe's largest teaching hospitals. Their services encompass health care for disorders ranging from major public health diseases to rare medical conditions. In the Stockholm region, they are a designated provider of highly specialized medical services. Karolinska University Hospital also serve many patients from other parts of Sweden and from other countries around the world. As the county council's teaching hospital, Karolinska University Hospital has a primary responsibility for the clinical components of research and education. Together with the world-respected Karolinska Institutet, they lead in medical breakthroughs in Sweden. They believe that patient care, research, and education must all play equally strong roles in its effort to extend and enhance people's lives. As a major teaching hospital they educate and train tomorrow's medical specialists and healthcare professionals.

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.
CEO
ir@irras.com

Europe

Sabina Berlin
CFO
+46 73 951 95 02
sabina.berlin@irras.com

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on January 12, 2021 at 08:00 (CET).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/irras/r/irras-announces-collaboration-with-karolinska-university-hospital,c3266320

IRRAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.