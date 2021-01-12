Komercní banka, one of the largest banks in Czech Republic, selects Temenos Transact to digitally transform banking for its 1.6 million customers and future-proof business growth

Temenos' open-API and modern technology will enable Komercní banka to simplify and consolidate its IT landscape and deliver leading-edge products to the market faster

Temenos' flexible and agile banking platform to deliver market-leading cost-income ratio to support profitable growth

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Komercní banka, a member of the Société Générale Group and one of the largest financial institutions in the Czech Republic, has selected Temenos Transact to modernize its retail and corporate banking.

After a rigorous selection process, the bank selected Temenos' next-generation core banking platform for its modernization journey in the area of account management. Temenos will decrease time to market for innovative current, savings and deposit account services and lending products as well as streamline straight-through-processing across its retail and corporate banking operations.

Komercní banka is a universal bank providing a wide range of services in retail, SME, corporate and investment banking to more than 1.6 million customers. Komercní banka's services are accessible through a network of more than 240 branches as well as digital banking channels including mobile and internet banking. The modernization of its core system with Temenos constitutes a crucial step in Komercní banka's long-term strategy to reinforce its leadership in digital banking in the Czech Republic.

Simplification of IT systems and consolidation on Temenos' platform will enable Komercní banka to bring new products to market faster. It will also enable Komercní banka to deliver an enhanced service with real-time processing and acceleration of customer journeys in retail and corporate segments. Additionally, Temenos' flexible and agile technology will allow Komercní banka to rationalize its product portfolio and provide a foundation to future-proof business growth.

Komercní banka ranks among the leading banking institutions in the Czech Republic and in Central and Eastern Europe. It has a reputation as a digital leader and Temenos API-first technology will allow Komercní banka to accelerate the development and integration of new services as it continues to improve the experience and value it delivers to customers.

A key factor in Komercní banka's decision to select Temenos was the rich banking functionality of Temenos Transact for retail and corporate banking. Komercní banka offers a diverse range of deposit, credit, lending and payment services for individuals, small business and corporate customers.

Jan Juchelka, Komercní banka's Chairman and CEO, commented: "We have selected the new software platform because of its robust design and also its open and modern architecture. We are delighted to have an opportunity to benefit from the expertise and experience of Temenos, whose clients include the world's largest financial institutions. It is important for us to work with a partner who shares our approach to innovation and who will help us to use the latest technologies now and in the future. Our objective is to achieve the highest level of customer satisfaction in the market. Thanks to the new software platform we can work in agile, flexible, and effective manner and so, ultimately, innovate faster and bring an added value to our clients."

Jean-Michel Hilsenkopf, Chief Operating Officer, Temenos: "Komercní banka is a large financial institution that has shown a real commitment and appetite for innovation to deliver a market-leading service to its customers. Now, with Temenos cloud-native technology, it can supercharge these efforts and bring new products to market much faster and on a lower cost base. With heightened competition and new regulation putting pressure on margins across the industry, this capability is a huge competitive advantage that will help Komercní banka to grow its client base and ultimately increase market share and profits. Temenos has a long term strategic relationship with Société Générale and Komercní banka is a new step in this long and successful partnership."

Temenos Transact was recently recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave: Digital Banking Processing Platforms Q3 2020 for Corporate Banking and Retail Banking.

Ends

About Temenos

Temenos AG (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leader in banking software. Over 3,000 banks across the globe, including 41 of the top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process both the daily transactions and client interactions of more than 1.2bn banking customers. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and AI-driven front office, core banking, payments and fund administration software enabling banks to deliver frictionless, omnichannel customer experiences and gain operational excellence.

Temenos software is proven to enable its top-performing clients to achieve cost-income ratios of 26.8% half the industry average and returns on equity of 29%, three times the industry average. These clients also invest 51% of their IT budget on growth and innovation versus maintenance, which is double the industry average, proving the banks' IT investment is adding tangible value to their business.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.

About Komercní banka

Komercní banka is the parent company of KB Group and a member of the Société Générale Group. KB ranks among the leading banking institutions in the Czech Republic, as well as in Central and Eastern Europe. It is a universal bank providing a wide range of services in retail, corporate, and investment banking. Member companies of Komercní banka Group provide additional specialised financial services, such as pension savings and building society schemes, leasing, factoring, consumer lending, and insurance. These are accessible through KB's branch network, its direct banking channels, and the subsidiaries' own sales networks. The Bank also provides services in the Slovak Republic through its branch focused on serving corporate clients as well as through selected subsidiaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005018/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Jessica Wolfe Scott Rowe

Temenos Global Public Relations

Tel: +1 610 232 2793 +44 20 7423 3857

Email: press@temenos.com



Alistair Kellie Andrew Adie

Newgate Communications on behalf of Temenos

Tel: +44 20 7680 6550

Email: allnewgatetemenos@newgatecomms.com