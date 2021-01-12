HeadStart sees Stellar run for Hedge Funds Continuing

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headstart Advisers, the multi-award winning and more than 21 year veteran of the hedge fund industry, posted stellar returns in 2020 as volatility returned to global markets, outpacing peers.

Headstart Advisers' flagship fund posted its strongest ever annual return as it successfully navigated the market turmoil in March 2020 when the global pandemic roiled markets. The fund then captured the rebound in the latter half of the year finishing the year up over an estimated 20%.

Notably, the Headstart Fund of Funds was up in both March and April 2020 when less than a fifth of all hedge funds made positive returns in both months. For March, Headstart Fund of Funds was up 1.65% versus the MSCI World Equity Index which was down 13.47% and the HFRI Fund of Fund composite Index which was down 7.63%.

HeadStart Advisers' CIO, Najy N. Nasser, commented:

"We have a track record of investing with the world's premier hedge funds for over twenty years and across multiple cycles.

"The opportunity set for hedge funds is one of the greatest we have seen both on an absolute and especially on a relative basis.

"Uncertainty remains high from an economic perspective whilst market speculation is running rampant, a hallmark of late-stage cycles. This is leading to sustained, increased volatility and a fertile investment backdrop for hedge funds.

"Market opportunities definitely favour smaller managers like HeadStart who can nimbly both identify and then execute non-directional strategies."

HEADSTART ADVISERS

Najy N. Nasser, Chief Investment Officer - www.headstartadvisers.com

Notes to editors:

About Headstart

Headstart Advisers Ltd is a financial services company incorporated in 1990, authorised and regulated by the FCA as an investment advisor to the Headstart family of hedge funds (within Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Legislation and so subject to investment restrictions as set out more fully on its Website).

The directors of Headstart Advisors Limited are Najy Nasser and Henry Watkinson. The firm has its office at 1 Knightsbridge Green, London SW1.

Headstart Advisers Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Financial Services & Markets Act 2000.