DJ PTA-PVR: S&T AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Veröffentlichung gem. § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG

Linz (pta007/12.01.2021/08:00) - Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name: S&T AG Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002PSXXMVHB26433 Straße, Hausnr: Industriezeile 35 PLZ: 4021 Ort: Linz, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen Juristische Person: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Registrierter Sitz, Staat: Paris, Frankreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 07.01.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile

Anteil Stimmrechte in % Anteil Instrumente in % (Summe Summe Anteile in % (Summe Gesamtzahl Stimmrechte (Summe 7.a.) 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.) 7.a. + 7.b.) des Emittenten neu 4,06 0,00 4,06 66.096.103 letzte 3,91 3,91 Mitteilung

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Absolut direkt (§ 130 Absolut indirekt (§ 133 Direkt in % (§ 130 Indirekt in % (§ 133 Aktien BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A0E9W5 0 2.684.179 0,00 4,06 Summe: 2.684.179 4,06

b.1. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Summe:

b.2. Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018

Art des Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Physisches oder Cash Stimmrechte Stimmrechte in Instruments Laufzeit Settlement absolut % Summe:

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen

Direkt Direkt gehaltene Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/ Total von Ziffer Name kontrolliert Stimmrechte in Aktien sonstige Instrumente (%) beiden (%) durch Ziffer (%) 1 BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. 2 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 1 MANAGEMENT Belgium S.A. 3 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 1 MANAGEMENT UK Limited 4 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 1 MANAGEMENT France S.A.S. BNP PARIBAS ASSET 5 MANAGEMENT Participations 1 S.A.S. 6 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 1,5 MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. 7 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 1 MANAGEMENT BE Holding S.A 8 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 7 MANAGEMENT NL Holding N.V. 9 BNP PARIBAS ASSET 8 MANAGEMENT Nederland N.V.

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht (nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)

Datum der Hauptversammlung: N/A

10. Sonstige Informationen: 0.34% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. is owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Participations S.A.S. (which is wholly owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.) and 99.66% is owned by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

The detailed percentage of the total voting rights under BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. are 4.06%: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT France S.A.S 2.91% BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Limited 1.12% BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Nederland N.V. 0.02% BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. 0.01%

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT France S.A.S. is exercising 1.89% shares for direct holdings for own portfolio with no legal personality, 0.18% for indirect holdings for own portfolio with legal personality and 0.84% via proxy voting from BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg portfolios with legal personality.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Nederland N.V. is exercising 0.02% of shares via proxy voting from BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg portfolio with legal personality.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Luxembourg S.A. is exercising 0.01% shares for indirect holdings for own portfolio with legal personality,

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Limited is exercising 1.12% shares for direct holdings for BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Belgium S.A. portfolios with no legal personality.

Datum 11.01.2021

(Ende)

Aussender: S&T AG Adresse: Industriezeile 35, 4021 Linz Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Nicole Nagy, Investor Relations Tel.: +43 (1) 801911196 E-Mail: nicole.nagy@snt.at Website: www.snt.at

ISIN(s): AT0000A0E9W5 (Aktie) Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt

[ Quelle: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1610434800904 ]

© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext.adhoc. Archiv: http://adhoc.pressetext.com . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 12, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)