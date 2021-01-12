Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.01.2021
PR Newswire
12.01.2021 | 08:45
Bactiguard launches Hydrocyn aqua in Greece

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bactiguard continues the launch of the Hydrocyn aqua (Hydrocyn) product range in Europe by entering a new partnership with Lifecyn S.A. (Lifecyn) in Greece. The collaboration is based on an exclusive distribution agreement for Bactiguard's Hydrocyn aqua range, including products for advanced disinfection and wound care.

"Launching the Hydrocyn product range in Greece is an important milestone. This is the first European launch since we introduced Hydrocyn in the Swedish market last year. Lifecyn has a proven track record and solid experience in marketing premium healthcare products to the retail segment. This is one of the reasons we chose Greece as the first market for our European expansion and I am convinced there will be more to follow", says Cecilia Edström, CEO.

Hydrocyn aqua was included in Bactiguard's portfolio of products for infection prevention following the acquisition of Vigilenz in early 2020. Hydrocyn was launched in Sweden in March 2020 and the market expansion now continues in Europe, the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia.

Hydrocyn is a non-alcoholic and pH-neutral product line that contains hypochlorous acid, the same substance as the body's immune cells use in their defense against infectious microbes. Hydrocyn effectively kills most viruses, bacteria and fungi that cause infections and, at the same time, does not cause any irritation to the skin or body.

Lifecyn is a privately owned enterprise, geared by the aspiration to provide people with innovative, science-based antiseptic and wound care solutions. The company has a long extensive experience in the Greek and other European markets with a distribution capacity covering the whole country. Lifecyn focuses on highly sophisticated, quality consumer healthcare lines that promote people's safety, healing and personal wellbeing.

For further information, please contact:

Gabriella Caracciolo, CFO and deputy CEO, mobile +46 72 141 62 49

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bactiguard-holding-ab--publ-/r/bactiguard-launches-hydrocyn-aqua-in-greece,c3265842

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9686/3265842/1358071.pdf

210112 Bactiguard launches Hydrocyn aqua in Greece

© 2021 PR Newswire
