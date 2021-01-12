News summary:

Industry's most successful open ecosystem expands into packet network disaggregation

Alpha Networks, Delta, Edgecore Networks and UfiSpace join partner program

All new members offer hardware proven to interoperate with ADVA's carrier-grade NOS

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced the expansion of its Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem to include disaggregated packet networking. Alpha Networks, Delta, Edgecore Networks and UfiSpace have all joined the open multi-vendor program. Each new member offers high-performance hardware platforms proven to interoperate with ADVA's Ensemble Activator, a carrier-grade network operating system (NOS) specifically designed for white box switches. The Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem helps to accelerate softwarization and virtualization by offering service providers and enterprises access to the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of flexible and disaggregated networking technologies. The addition of white box switch suppliers means it now delivers even more value to customers and helps to further simplify their transition to software-driven networking.

"Since the inception of NFV, our Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem has led the way, delivering unparalleled variety and choice of onboarded virtual network functions (VNFs). Now we're opening up this unique multi-vendor environment to include some of the industry's most innovative hardware suppliers, ensuring easy interoperability and new levels of collaboration for the rapid development of future services," said James Buchanan, GM, Edge Cloud, ADVA. "This latest expansion of Ensemble Harmony will help more customers to realize the true value of virtualization and disaggregated packet networking as a catalyst to openness, componentized systems and innovation at the speed of software. The journey to white box switches and servers and software-driven networking is now simpler and more cost-efficient than ever before. ADVA is now the clear leader in network operating systems for white boxes."

With the addition of leading hardware suppliers, ADVA's open Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem provides everything service providers and businesses require to harness the power of disaggregated networking. Each of the new member companies offers highly efficient white box technology proven to interoperate successfully with ADVA's Ensemble Activator, the first NOS designed for bare-metal switches. Already successful in trials with multiple global mobile network operators, including Telefónica and Vodafone, Ensemble Activator is the market's most versatile operating system for disaggregated cell site gateways. When combined with Ensemble Harmony partner hardware, it offers new levels of agility and freedom and a clear route to cost-effective mass rollout of 5G services over large, geographically dispersed, multi-vendor networks.

"We're excited to be among the first hardware partners to be welcomed into the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem. It's a community that shares our dedication to openness and interoperability. Together we can remove even more of the shackles of single-vendor proprietary solutions," commented George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks. "Today's customers refuse to accept the constraints, the complexity and the expense of closed hardware and software systems. They demand the freedom to build scalable, cost-effective infrastructure on best-in-class open products and solutions. That's why we're working closely with Ensemble Harmony software partners, helping operators make the leap to virtualization and harness the benefits of openness and disaggregation."

"ADVA's Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem is a pillar of the open environment. Its philosophy is perfectly aligned with our own focus on disaggregation and open networking. What's more, by collaborating with ADVA, we can add more value to our innovations and increase speed to market for our customers," said Vincent Ho, CEO, UfiSpace. "We've been driving the next generation of open networking solutions with our carrier-grade disaggregated white box and network cloud solutions. Now, as part of Ensemble Harmony, we can give even more customers the freedom to choose from a wide range of fully integrated software and hardware technologies and select the ideal disaggregated solution for their business needs."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

