The combined company will offer powerful portfolio analytics, Factor and ESG exposure metrics for the global institutional investment community

Investment Metrics, a leading provider of analytics, reporting, data, and benchmarking solutions for the institutional investment market, today announced its acquisition of London and Boston-based Style Analytics, a leading cloud-based SaaS platform that provides Investment Factor and ESG Exposure analysis for the institutional investment community worldwide.

The addition of Style Analytics is the latest investment by Investment Metrics to extend its global footprint with objective, transparent, and intuitive portfolio analytics solutions to better serve its global base of investment consultants, asset managers, and asset owners. The combined organization will create the new industry standard for performance and attribution analysis, peer benchmarking, and straight-through reporting across all institutional asset pools.

With clients spanning across five continents, Style Analytics' solutions provide portfolio analysis, peer insights, and comparative fund analytics including simulations, using Factor and ESG exposures. With its intuitive visualization of portfolio analytics, the platform empowers investment consultants, asset managers, and asset owners to evaluate investment strategies and validate sources of alpha generation. Together, Investment Metrics and Style Analytics will deliver enhanced analytics and greater workflow efficiency, empowering the global institutional investment community to make insightful and impactful investment decisions.

"We believe our complementary solutions will bring significant value to our clients as they increasingly rely on analytics solutions to support their portfolio allocation decisions and as ESG exposure has become an important portfolio metric," said Investment Metrics' Chief Executive Officer Brent Burns. "We are excited to welcome the world-class Style Analytics' team with their deep domain expertise and strong industry relationships to Investment Metrics. Both companies share the same approach: we serve our clients by simplifying complex challenges associated with investment decisions, and together we will bring meaningful benefits on a global scale to our collective clients, partners, and other industry stakeholders."

"Investment Metrics' market-leading portfolio analytics, reporting, and benchmarking solutions will enable us to bring greater value to our clients and also accelerate our growth," added Style Analytics' Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Roussotte. "We are excited to join Investment Metrics given its commitment to innovation within the institutional investment market and given the nature of our complementary solutions, client segments, and geographies."

Investment Metrics is backed by Resurgens Technology Partners, a software-focused private equity firm, and HarbourVest Partners. Style Analytics was a portfolio company of Horizon Capital LLP, a London-based private equity firm that invests in high-growth technology and business services companies.

Lazard served as exclusive financial advisor to Style Analytics.

Learn more about Factor and ESG Exposure analysis.

About Investment Metrics

Investment Metrics is a leading provider of investment analytics, reporting, data, and benchmarking solutions that empower institutional investment consultants, advisors, asset owners, and managers to make impactful investment decisions. Our solutions drive insights across 20K+ institutional asset pools, encompassing 500K portfolios with $10T+ in AUA. By leveraging our unparalleled expertise in institutional investment performance analysis, we help our clients gain differentiation and confidence in fulfilling their fiduciary responsibilities. For more information about Investment Metrics, please visit www.invmetrics.com.

About Style Analytics

Style Analytics is an independent analytics provider for investment professionals. We enable asset managers, asset owners, and consultants to build objective and comprehensive factor analysis on markets, peers, and portfolios. By creating transparency through factor exposures the systematic drivers of portfolio risk and return we help investment professionals validate and make strong investment decisions. Previously known as Style Research, Style Analytics has over 20 years' experience in factor analysis and serves over 280 investment institutions across 30 countries. Our breadth and depth of industry knowledge and expertise continue to bring superior tools and innovations to support our clients. For more information, please visit: https://www.styleanalytics.com/

