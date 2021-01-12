The tender will be open to PV projects ranging in size from 10 to 20 MW. The Turkish government has set a ceiling price of TRY0.35 ($0.047)/kWh for the procurement exercise. The selected facilities will be located across 74 grid connection points and will have to rely on locally produced modules.Turkey's Ministry of Energy has announced the 1 GW solar tender it announced in July of last year will be held over a five-day period between March 8-12, 2021. In a document published in the country's official journal, the Turkish government specified that it set a ceiling price of TRY0.35 ($0.047)/kWh ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...