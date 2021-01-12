Black Tusk Resources Inc. Undertakes Access Preparation for Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FSE:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company has begun clearing of access routes for the upcoming diamond drill program on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

The company's geologic crew have just completed a reconnaissance of the proposed drill sites in in advance of mechanized brush removal and preparation of access routes and drill pads. The crew has identified 5 priority target zones for initial drilling, with nine drill pads prepared to provide flexibility. The work is being supervised by VD Geo Service based in Val d'Or and company director Dr. Mathieu Piche. The Company has obtained permits to drill from up to 23 drill pads on the property that allows for drilling to continue after receiving successful results.

Black Tusk has been monitoring the Covid-19 status in Quebec and the associated protocols for safely conducting work. Activities will be limited to only those required to complete the work. Shifts will be coordinated to limit the number of staff present at any time on the work site.

At this time, the drilling is now slated to begin on the Monday, January 18, 2021 on McKenzie East. The Company is also prepared to start drilling on their Lorrain PGE project as part of this winter's exploration campaign.

Black Tusk has signed a contract with Forage Val d'Or for 3,000 metres of drilling, of which a minimum 2500 metres will be drilled on the McKenzie East Gold Project. The remainder drill meterage will be used to test drill targets at the Lorrain Property located in western Quebec, near Lorrainville.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Roman Rubin, CFO

778-839-2505

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623916/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Undertakes-Access-Preparation-for-Diamond-Drilling-on-the-McKenzie-East-Project-Quebec