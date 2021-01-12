Carr's trading update for the first 19 weeks of FY21 notes that trading in Agriculture was ahead of management expectations because of strong sales of supplements. This was offset by a weaker than expected performance in the Engineering division caused by continued low crude oil prices. We note that net debt (excluding leases) was 24% lower year-on-year at the end of November, reflecting close inventory control and lower commodity prices. We leave our estimates broadly unchanged and reiterate our indicative valuation of 170p/share.

