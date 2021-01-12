Contentstack Appoints David Ogidi as Head of Sales for UK & Ireland

Content experience leader continues aggressive UK growth

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced it has appointed David Ogidi to lead its United Kingdom sales and partner operations. This addition is in response to ongoing increased customer demand for digital transformation and the growth of the Catalyst partner ecosystem in the UK.

Responsible for both account management and new business development, Ogidi will report into Wim van Horen, director of sales, who leads sales and business development for Contentstack in EMEA. Current UK customers for Contentstack include: online gaming and sports betting leader William Hill, The Spectator, RAC Motoring, and multinational general insurance company the RSA Group.

As the UK sales lead, Ogidi will work closely with Contentstack's Catalysts team to expand the partner ecosystem and build on the momentum already achieved with industry leading service providers, including BJSS , Kin+Carta , LAB Group and Valtech .

Ogidi will bring his proven track record in new business and account development within digital commerce to Contentstack. His previous experience includes stints as the director of sales for EMEA for Mobify and vice-president for international business development at Contentsquare.

"Businesses across the UK are now keenly attuned to the importance of the digital experience. Indeed, for many businesses, the digital experience that a customer has is either the dominant, or only experience they will have of a business," said Ogidi, head of sales for UK and Ireland for Contentstack. "This means there is huge potential for growth as businesses invest in and optimise this critical aspect of modern commerce. Contentstack will bring its industry-leading innovation and white glove customer service to bear on these opportunities and I am excited to be part of that drive."

"Across Europe, we have seen an intense acceleration of digital experience projects, throughout various industries and vertical markets, as so many enterprises look to become digital first," said Neha Sampat, CEO of Contentstack. "Against this rapidly shifting backdrop, there have already emerged some substantial early adopters and as a result, we are investing heavily in our presence in the UK and welcome David as a key figure in the expansion of Contentstack throughout the UK."

