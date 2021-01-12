Separating backsheets from solar PV modules is one of the most challenging issues for module recycling, because of the glues involved. Given the difficulties in pulling apart the layers, which are typically made of virgin plastic, they are usually burned. However, there are some industry players taking steps to improve the design, recyclability and reusability of backsheets. One of them is Italian backsheet specialist, Coveme, which recently partnered with pv magazine's UP Initiative. In the following interview, CEO Gian Paolo Fedrigo explains what the company is doing to step UP its sustainability ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...