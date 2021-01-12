DJ Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Review

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Review 12-Jan-2021 / 08:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN The Company makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements. The Company has made no allotments under either the pre-IPO Share Option Scheme or the New Share Option Plan (the "Schemes") since the last block listing return was released on 28 July 2020. This is set out below: Name of applicant: eve Sleep plc Name of schemes: a) Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme; and b) New Share Option Plan Period of From: 08/07/2020 To: 07/01/2021 return: Balance of unallotted 3,485,208 Ordinary Shares, with securities under scheme(s) the following Ordinary Shares from previous return: not having yet been allotted at the end of the period: a) the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (1,111,389 Ordinary Shares) and b) the New Share Option Plan (2,373,819 Ordinary Shares) Plus: The amount by which the block scheme (s) has been increased since the a) Nil date of the previous return (if any increase has been applied for): b) Nil Less: Number of securities allotted under scheme(s) during period a) Nil b) Nil Balance under scheme not yet 3,485,208 Ordinary Shares, with allotted at end of period: the following Ordinary Shares not having yet been allotted at the end of the period: ? the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (1,111,389 Ordinary Shares) and ? the New Share Option Plan (2,373,819 Ordinary Shares). For further information, please contact: Eve Sleep plc Cheryl Calverley, Chief via M7 Communications LTD Executive Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Ltd - Nominated Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Adviser and Broker Matt Goode / Ed Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: BLR TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 91249 EQS News ID: 1159922 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 12, 2021 03:42 ET (08:42 GMT)