Neoen Australia has filed planning documents for a 500 MW / 1000 MWh big battery to be built west of Sydney.From pv magazine Australia The project, which Neoen is calling the 'Great Western Battery,' would be Australia's largest battery storage project by a long shot. The French renewables developer claims the project "would operate unlike any other device currently connected to the NSW network and would provide a range of services." Revealed by planning documents filed on December 15, 2020, Neoen is seeking consent to construct, operate and maintain a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) of ...

