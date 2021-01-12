Announcement pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Announcement on the Adjustment to Conversion Price of the Bonds



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 12 January 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Company', D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on Hongkong Stock Exchange on the adjustment to conversion price of the bonds (Stock code 5024, ISIN XS1716796641). Reference is made to the listing document of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. dated 16 November 2020, in relation to the HK$8,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Guaranteed Exchangeable Bonds due on 21 November 2022 (now referred to as HK$8,000,000,000 Zero Coupon Guaranteed Convertible Bonds due 2022 convertible into the ordinary H-shares of the Company, the 'Bonds').

Pursuant to Condition 6(a)(iii)(B) and Condition 6(d)(ix) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Company hereby announces that the conversion price per share in effect on the initial adjustment date (being 12 January 2021) shall be adjusted from approximately HK$19.5961 to approximately HK$18.8369 (the 'Adjustment'). The conversion ratio (calculated by way of illustration based on each HK$1,000,000 principal amount of Bonds) is 53,087.3586.

Apart from the Adjustment, all other terms and conditions of the Bonds will remain unchanged. As at the date of this announcement, HK$7,993,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Bonds remains outstanding.

As at the date of this announcement, the total number of the issued shares of the Company is 6,308,552,654 A-shares, 271,013,973 D-shares and 2,448,279,814 H-shares. Following the Adjustment and assuming full conversion of the Bonds, the Bonds will be convertible into 424,327,258 H-shares, representing approximately 4.70% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 4.49% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issuance of such shares (assuming that there is no other change to the issued share capital of the Company).

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de