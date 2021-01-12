Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Xtreme Fighting Championships Announces Third Tryout Event On Feb. 28 In Oklahoma City Following YoungGuns 1 on Feb. 27 At Oklahoma City Convention Center

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / The Xtreme Fighting Championships' (OTC PINK:DKMR) next Tryout Event will take place Feb. 28 in Oklahoma City, the day following the XFC's inaugural YoungGuns event (YoungGuns 1), which goes down Feb. 27 at the brand new, state-of-the-art Oklahoma City Convention Center.

The event is open to both male and female professional mixed martial artists seeking a life-changing, career-defining opportunity in the XFC Hexagon. Applicants will be tested during the tryout on all aspects of MMA, with the most promising fighters earning interviews with XFC Matchmakers Eduardo Duarte and Matt Frendo.

Successful applicants will earn an opportunity to compete in YoungGuns Series action in 2021, or if they showcase exceptional talent and have an impressive record as a professional, they may be selected to compete in an XFC Championship Tournament. Once under contract with the XFC, fighters will be developed in all aspects of their career, with the intention of helping them establish themselves as the "Next Generation of Champions," as XFC President Myron Molotky says.

"This is a massive opportunity for young, hungry fighters, but you're going to be competing against world-class talent," Molotky adds. "After back-to-back successful tryouts in Michigan and Atlanta, the bar is very high. For those who do make the cut, we're thrilled to welcome them to the XFC family. As everyone knows, we put a heavy emphasis on showcasing and developing our YoungGuns and Championship Tournament talent. This is a terrific, life-changing opportunity, as each Tryout Event garners hundreds of applications."

Check out this recap of our most recent Tryout Event in Atlanta:

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

