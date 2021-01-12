Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 11-January-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.41p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.42p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---