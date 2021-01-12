Australian scientists have built a perovskite solar cell based on 2D and 3D salts. By adding a fluorinated lead salt in the processing solution - normally used to form 3D methylammonium lead iodide - they were able to achieve a 21.1 efficiency, an open-circuit voltage of 1.12?V, a short-circuit current of 22.4?mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 84%.Scientists at the University of Queensland in Australia have fabricated a solar cell based on a mixture of 2D and 3D salts. They claim that the cell is more moisture-resistant and durable than "conventional" perovskite cells based on 3D materials alone. The ...

