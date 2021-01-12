Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.01.2021
Sondermeldung 12.1.2021: Sensationeller Durchbruch gelungen!
PR Newswire
12.01.2021 | 12:45
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, January 12

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2021, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
Pershing Square 5.5% 20220.85%
Residential Secure Income0.80%
Pershing Square Holdings0.70%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.40%
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.27%
Pollen Street Secured Lending0.09%
Total3.11%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2021, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF4.63%
Vonovia2.51%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20242.47%
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF2.20%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies2.09%
Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF2.04%
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold1.99%
Tritax Big Box REIT1.82%
Grainger1.75%
Secure Income REIT1.75%
Total23.25%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
