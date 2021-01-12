Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2021, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 0.85% Residential Secure Income 0.80% Pershing Square Holdings 0.70% Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.40% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.27% Pollen Street Secured Lending 0.09% Total 3.11%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2021, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 4.63% Vonovia 2.51% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 2.47% iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 2.20% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 2.09% Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 2.04% WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold 1.99% Tritax Big Box REIT 1.82% Grainger 1.75% Secure Income REIT 1.75% Total 23.25%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

