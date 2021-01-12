TransWorld Holdings, Inc.: Charge Enterprises and Naki Power, Europe's Largest Power-Sharing System, to Bring Power Sharing to North America

The popular portable charger company shares the same vision for the future of mobility and power sharing, with plans to expand reach alongside TransWorld in North America

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / TransWorld Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:TRWO) (to be renamed Charge Enterprises), a global business with capabilities and talent focused on connectivity in communications, last-mile delivery, and micro-mobility infrastructure, today announced an investment and exclusive rights to North America with Naki Power, the largest power-sharing system in Europe.

Naki Power operates in five countries with 1,500 active power stations where consumers can rent portable chargers. The company is changing the way people charge their electronic devices, offering powerbank rentals in bars, restaurants, airports, public transport hubs, etc., that offer freedom and convenience for people in cities, just like other sharing economy services such as electric bike and scooter rental. Naki Power has solidified itself in the European market as a viable means to charge the many different electronics used in today's world, including cell phones, wearables, or other products such as portable speakers. Users are not required to supply their own charging cable and, with multiple outputs, the portable chargers are compatible with almost every electronic device available today. TransWorld has secured a deal with Naki Power to bring more power-sharing options to its customers by launching stations in North America, with plans to install stations in North America with service beginning in the third quarter 2021. By June of 2021, Naki Power targets 2,500-3,000 units installed worldwide. After solidifying their presence in North America, Naki Power and TransWorld plan to continue to expand the service to other countries outside of Europe.

"This new partnership is important for us. Naki Power has such a great foothold in Europe, and it matches our last-mile solutions and charging strategy," said Andrew Fox, founder and CEO of TransWorld Holdings. "We have invested with Naki Power because we trust its forward-thinking, the execution of the product, and more importantly the quality of the product and the team behind it."

"The team at TransWorld understands our values in shared power, and our work together will make it possible to expand Naki Power's services into the United States," said Zaccaria Aghemio, founder and CEO of Naki Power. "Together, we'll continue to build safe, reliable infrastructure for today's mobile age."

Naki Power initially launched in Belgium, and it has seen significant growth in the European market. A recognized brand in the world of power sharing and batteries, this co-branding will help both brands raise their visibility in markets around the world.

About TransWorld Holdings Inc.

TransWorld (to be renamed Charge Enterprises, Inc.) is a global business with capabilities and talent focused on connectivity in communications, last mile delivery and micro-mobility infrastructure. The company is about connecting people, business and goods and services, and its mission is to drive growth and returns, building value for all stakeholders through each of its three core services: telephony communication, last mile delivery, and infrastructure for micro mobility. The Communication Division is being designed to become a significant UCaaS and CPaaS company with a comprehensive stack of offerings; the infrastructure division is capturing explosive growth in last mile micro-mobility by offering patented, unique and problem-solving infrastructure solutions to metropolises throughout the world; and the Transport Division lends the stability of additional cash flow from the ever-growing instant delivery economy. Learn more about us at https://www.charge.enterprises/.

About Naki Power

Naki Power is changing the way people charge their electronic devices.

With Naki, you can charge your phone and other devices, anywhere, anytime, on-the-go, without having to leave your device behind or worry about cables. Our powerbank rental offers freedom and convenience for people in cities, like other sharing economy services such as electric bike and scooter rental. Naki Power stations can be found in cities across Europe, in bars, restaurants, hairdressers, airports, public transport hubs, shopping centres, fitness centres and hotels. We aim to create a world where people are freed from phone battery constraints, can easily charge their electronic devices on-the-go and no longer worry about being cut off from their phones and essential apps.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of TransWorld Holdings Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. TransWorld Holdings Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of TransWorld Holdings Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. TransWorld Holdings Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond TransWorld Holdings Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in TransWorld Holdings Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by TransWorld Holdings Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, TransWorld Holdings Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, TransWorld Holdings Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, TransWorld Holdings Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match TransWorld Holdings Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. TransWorld Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

