DLT Resolution Inc.: Union Strategies Lands The Canadian Allied Professional Union (CAPU)

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / DLT Resolution, Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI), an information technology, cyber security, telecommunications and Union Services company, is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Strategies ("USI") has landed The Canadian Allied Professional Union (CAPU).

Union Strategies is working very closely with The Canadian Allied Professional Union to publicly raise awareness on who this local is, what they strive for, and who they represent. Union Strategies Inc. covers all the local's media, making it easier for the Local to market themselves to different working sectors within the country. USI is engaged to develop an awareness campaign to get all eyes on CAPU.

About Canadian Allied Professional Union (CAPU)

CAPU is a union dedicated to advocating for fair wages, safe workplaces, and better working conditions. This local represents office professionals, healthcare workers, and manufacturing employees. Day by day, it continues to take the Union world by storm with its determination to achieve better, safer, and more secure working conditions. CAPU President, Frank Bartone, is dedicated to ensuring all workers are employed in excellent working environments.

Additionally, CAPU works closely with office professionals, healthcare workers, manufacturing employees and also stretches as far as security services, building services, homecare, and much more. There is truly almost no sector that this Union does not cover.

Office Professionals - We advocate for office professionals as we truly comprehend the significant work administrative professionals provide in order to keep large organizations functioning.

Healthcare Professionals - Now more than ever, we truly fight for our healthcare workers, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare workers work night and day to ensure we are safe, and get through these trying times as seamlessly as possible. This is why we recognize the value of their work, and truly make them a priority.

Manufacturing Professionals - The manufacturing industry is constantly changing, from technology advancement to everything in between. We transition through these changes by working closely with our members towards achieving better job security, as well as safer working conditions.

Building Services - We always ensure that builders are given fair, and safe working environments. Like manufacturing professionals, we work closely with this group to ensure working conditions remain as safe as possible.

Security Services - CAPU works closely alongside security workers to once again, provide healthy working environments for all security workers - especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPU (Canadian Allied Professional Union) is a constant growing trade union with many years of experience in assisting professionals from a diverse range of industries to achieve better working conditions. Frank Bartone, President of CAPU, is member driven - and believes this local's strength resides in being able to achieve improvements through collective action and unity. "We don't just work for our members, we work with our members" - Frank Bartone, CAPU. To learn more about CAPU, please visit their website.

About Union Strategies Inc. (USI)

USI has been providing a suite of products and services to Unions for over 10 years. The company designs, builds, and executes programs resulting in greater success for unions. Programs are designed to engage the membership, decrease expenses, and save time for a more productive business. The Company's suite includes Telecommunications, Event Management, Professional Writing, Social Media Management, Web Design, Graphic Services, and Promotional Offerings. The company is a one-stop-shop for all things union. The company has more than 130 clients that are considered "mid-market" in terms of overall size of the particular local with 550,000 members. USI operates nationally in Canada and looks to expand into the USA in 2021. Learn more at: UnionStrategiesinc.com.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. currently operates in three high-tech industry segments: Blockchain Applications & Cyber Security; Telecommunications; and Data Services which includes Image Capture, Data Collection, Data Phone Center Services, and Payment Processing. Its clients represent some of the top businesses from a variety of sectors. DLT Resolution helps organizations that have invoices, ledgers, statements, applications, surveys, employee and customer rewards programs and a wide range of other non-core functions benefit from data management. DLT Resolution also operates a Health Information Exchange providing the ability to request and retrieve medical information & records while meeting all of today's Security & Compliance demands for HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA. Through RecordsBank, the Company offers an easy to use online gateway to its centralized system for patients, lawyers and insurers to retrieve and access medical records. Learn more at: DLTResolution.com.

