Revcontent Expands Partnership with Nexstar Inc.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2021 / Revcontent , a leading content discovery platform, today announced that it is extending the terms and scope of its agreement with Nexstar Inc.'s digital division. Nexstar Inc.'s Digital Division provides media solutions to local and national brands, agencies, and publishers.

Under the terms of the extension, Revcontent will monetize content recommendations across Nexstar Inc.'s digital assets, including a variety of websites and mobile apps. The world's leading publishers use Revcontent's discovery platform to drive and monetize a highly engaged audience through technology and partnerships with some of the world's largest media brands.

Nexstar Inc. delivers an average of 91 million monthly* unique visitors and generates over 645 million monthly page and application views* across its digital properties. Its leading portfolio of digital products and services deliver superior, trustworthy local news, sports, entertainment programming and content to viewers while offering businesses and advertisers unparalleled marketing opportunities across all screens and devices.

"Revcontent's ability to monetize our rapidly growing audience and its track record of success make the company an important partner for our organization and an asset to our teams," said Lori Tavoularis, Nexstar Inc.'s SVP of Digital Revenue and Operations. "By delivering relevant content to our audiences and ensuring a positive user experience, Revcontent is generating valuable incremental revenue for Nexstar Inc."

As part of this extension, Nexstar Inc. will leverage Revcontent to:

Implement Revcontent's fully customizable widgets to ensure the right content is delivered to the right audience regardless of device.

Provide real-time insights and analytics to the editorial team highlighting audience and content consumption behavior exhibited across various environments.

Increase revenue by monetizing content recommendations that are relevant to user interests at rates higher than what competing platforms offer.

Monetize audiences exclusively through Revcontent's proprietary demand channel.

Revcontent's unmatched reach, together with these benefits, empowers publishers to engage and grow their audience, as well as drive revenue acceleration.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nexstar Inc. and be part of the company's continued innovation as it delivers superior content to consumers and exceptional opportunities to advertisers and nearly 100 million monthly consumers of news and related content," said Richard Marques, CEO of Revcontent. "We were selected because our customer service and performance are unmatched in the industry, while our first-party data results in stable CPMs, better customer experiences and more engaged audiences."

About Revcontent

Revcontent is a leading content marketing and discovery platform that leverages lightweight, customizable technology to empower the web's leading publishers and marketers to reach and exceed their revenue, engagement and growth goals.

Learn more at revcontent.com .

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv .

* Source: Comscore, US Key Measures January-November 2020

