HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) ("HempFusion" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce that it has received USDA Organic Certification for its HempFusion CBD tinctures ranging in potency from 150mg (5mg per serving) to 1500mg (50mg per serving) of CBD per bottle, making HempFusion one of the first publicly traded CBD companies to achieve such distinction.

"Our team has worked meticulously to earn USDA Organic Certification, which supports our commitment to providing consumers with premium and differentiated CBD products as well as new potential distribution points," commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This prestigious certification joins our many other compliance markers, further establishing HempFusion as a leader in the premium CBD category."

HempFusion began the process to certify its tincture as USDA Organic in 2018, as organic products generally represent some of the highest quality and prestigious products on store shelves today.

USDA Organic certification is a rigorous process that involves detailed documentation for every step in the growth, production and manufacturing process, from what is in the soil and how the hemp is grown and extracted, to how the finished products are manufactured and bottled. At all times, the Company is required to demonstrate its ability to meet rigorous organic standards with respect to its CBD tinctures, including undergoing independent facility and documentation audits to both earn and maintain the right to use the USDA Organic seal.

"We've also expanded our tincture family to include two new SKUs catering to consumers who are looking for more CBD per serving. These new products offer 30 and 50mg of CBD per serving or 900 and 1500mg of CBD per bottle, respectively, providing an even wider variety of choices," commented Ola Lessard, HempFusion's Chief Marketing Officer, who also serves as President of the US Hemp Roundtable.

HempFusion's family of brands are available through approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations and from the Company's website at HempFusion.com.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retailers across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion's diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion's wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion's CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to HempFusion's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company's plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond HempFusion's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated December 17, 2020 and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. HempFusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for HempFusion to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

