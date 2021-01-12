Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2021) - Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) ("Fiore" or "Company"), a licensed multi-state Cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, today released a corporate update to investors, highlighting recent company developments and updating the Company's strategic plan heading into 2021.

Key highlights:

- Fiore's Share Price increased 13% in 2020 and was up 116% (from 9 cents to 19.5 cents) since the name change to Fiore Cannabis Ltd.;

- Revenues for Green Leaf Wellness, Fiore's dispensary in Desert Hot Springs, California, were up 22% year-over-year;

- Inventory for Fiore's Apex cultivation and production facility in Las Vegas currently sits at 60 pounds of dry 100% organically soil-grown flower, 77 pounds of trim, 287 pounds of fresh frozen biomass and 4.4 pounds of distillate;

- Operating expenses for the company decreased by 34% in 2020 compared to 2019;

- Company raised more than $2.2mm CAD from two Private Placements in 2020;

- Company secured $2mm USD loan as a private mortgage secured against US assets;

- Work continued uninterrupted within the global pandemic brought on by COCID-19 as Fiore's operations in Nevada and California were deemed essential services;

- Returned 18.5-million shares to treasury by unwinding the merger with ACC Enterprises;

- Crossed more than 10-million shares to insiders to address sell-side pressure on the CSE;

- Insiders and investors know to management equal approximately 80% of the 133-million issued and outstanding shares;

- US election of Biden/Harris and the Georgia Senate runoff going to the Democratic Party have combined to open the door to cannabis-friendly legislation in the form of the MORE Act, the SAFE Banking Act and the STATES Act.

Fiore enters the 2021 fiscal year with a great deal of market momentum. At the Apex facility, three flower harvests will be packaged and ready for sale to the Nevada market in late January. Three more harvests will follow in February and two more in March. Fiore is also processing all its crude extracts into live resin distillate ready for vape cartridges that will be marketed under their Diamante brand. Additional brands have been created to bring specialty extracts and concentrate products to market in Nevada.

The global pandemic brought on by COVID-19 has not posed a serious threat to Fiore's operations thanks to the immediate safety protocols put into place at the beginning of the outbreak. As the company moves into 2021, Fiore will continue its forward momentum by focusing to perfect the business model for Apex in Nevada and its retail dispensary in California.

About Fiore Cannabis Ltd.

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the development of medical and recreational cannabis products since 2014. Fiore has expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production and retail offerings in our key North American legal jurisdictions Nevada, California and British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.fiorecannabis.com

