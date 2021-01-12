To provide comprehensive coverage of the rapidly evolving ESG and sustainability market, independent research and advisory firm Verdantix has launched an expanded ESG and sustainability research practice. Founded in 2008 with a focus on climate change, energy efficiency and sustainability markets, the Verdantix team have more than a decade of experience assessing the market opportunity for ESG and sustainability technology solutions, data propositions and consulting services.

"In 2020 investors grew their commitment to ESG businesses and in 2021 the corporate world will need to catch up with these new ESG demands" commented Verdantix CEO, David Metcalfe. "Our research has identified a surge of interest from private equity in ESGtech propositions, global consultancies are doubling-down on their climate change and sustainability practices and financial services firms are launching a wide range of ESG products and services."

To help clients succeed with their ESG and sustainability growth strategies Verdantix will provide the most comprehensive range of market size and forecast models, M&A tracking services, ESGtech product assessments, consulting benchmarks and customer surveys. Verdantix ESG and sustainability research will cover four segments:

ESG products and services targeted at financial markets participants including asset owners, asset managers and alternative investors

Climate change, ESG and sustainability consulting across management, technical and investment markets

ESGtech digital solutions at the interface of corporate sustainability disclosures and ESG financial ratings

Digital technologies that enable corporate sustainability disclosures, risk management and performance improvement

"To succeed in 2021 participants in the ESG and sustainability market need hard data on customer demand" stated Verdantix Global Head of Research, Rodolphe d'Arjuzon. "Historically, business leaders in this market have been prone to wishful thinking. As an independent research firm, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients understand where the money is, rather than where they hope it is. Our coverage will also give our clients the commercial edge to anticipate the rapid growth which will inevitably happen."

To learn more about the Verdantix point of view on the ESG and sustainability market opportunity register for the forthcoming webinar "Investor Focus On ESG Will Reshape The Sustainability Market Opportunity".

