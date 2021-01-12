FTI Consulting Rolls Out Intapp Conflicts Globally to Streamline New Business Acceptance Processes and Increase Profitability

PALO ALTO, California, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FTI Consulting, an industry-leading global business advisory firm with more than $3.5 billion in market capitalization, has adopted Intapp Conflicts to streamline the delivery of its comprehensive change-management, risk-mitigation, and dispute-resolution services.

When FTI Consulting made the decision to migrate to Intapp Conflicts, the firm recognized an opportunity to improve its new business acceptance and conflicts clearance processes by implementing a solution that could reduce delays in clearing new business, help practices more quickly onboard new clients and projects, and ultimately increase profitability. The firm chose Intapp Conflicts for its ability to unify and automate what was previously a highly manual process involving numerous disparate systems and repetitive data entry.

The firm successfully deployed Intapp Conflicts last quarter, integrating the software across three systems to reduce complexity and streamline the firm's end-to-end business acceptance process. Now, conflicts requests are centralized in one system, and the team can accomplish in a matter of minutes what previously took hours, resulting in a 75% reduction in conflicts processing time in most instances. Additionally, the Intapp implementation services team solved a critical workflow issue by developing a request-expiration process that includes automated notifications and Salesforce system updates to ensure timely management of outstanding requests and prevent backlogs.

"Intapp Conflicts has been transformative for the firm," says Glenda Cuadra, FTI Consulting's Senior Director of Conflicts. "We've greatly reduced the administrative burden on our conflicts team, while creating efficiencies throughout the entire new business acceptance process. We're not only able to more quickly process requests and onboard new clients, but we can enable our professionals to begin delivering client services faster, which impacts both client satisfaction and revenue. It's a win-win-win."

"We're excited to see FTI Consulting's success with our solutions, first with Intapp Walls and now with Intapp Conflicts," said Nigel Riley, General Manager for Intapp's Risk & Compliance business. "We look forward to our continued partnership and the second phase of our project, which will extend the value of Intapp Conflicts by integrating with additional systems. Our purpose-built approach to conflicts clearance has proven to be a critical driver of both operational efficiency and revenue growth for advisory firms like FTI Consulting time and time again."

About Intapp

Intapp powers connected firms. Trusted by more than 1,600 of the world's top legal, investment banking, private capital, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers end-to-end, cloud-based connected firm management software built for the unique needs of partner-led firms. Intapp helps enhance collaboration, unleash collective knowledge, transform decision-making, and fuel success. Our products and services span the entire engagement lifecycle - from strategy through origination and execution - to drive optimal outcomes. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@Intapp) and LinkedIn.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,200 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate, and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

